Second suspect in Palo Alto County murder case pleads not guilty

Brice Colling, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Rollin Bontrager.
By Jessica Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - The second suspect charged in the death of a Washington, Iowa man whose body was found back in July 2020 at a local lake, pleaded not guilty.

Brice Colling, 22, was arrested earlier this month on a first degree murder charge.

Another man charged in the case, Allan Schwidder of Emmetsburg, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

Rollin Bontrager’s body was found in Virgin Lake near Ruthven a few days following his death. An autopsy determined Bontrager died of blunt force injuries consistent with being struck with a bold cutter.

Colling’s jury trial is scheduled for June.

