Sioux City gathers with Irish pride to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Fourth Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time in three years, the city of Sioux City came together to celebrate its Irish pride with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown.

In 2019 and 2020, COVID put the parade on hold. But on Thursday, people were able to gather again for floats and festivities.

“I’m really excited because COVID and stuff has been not letting us be doing this, and I’m super happy,” said Jaylin Hardgaves, Keller Williams float.

They’re happy to decorate floats, dress in green from head to toe, and pack those buckets full of candy. Siouxlanders have a technique when it comes to preparing for the parade.

“Well, we came up because ABATE of Iowa District 20, we help support this. And we do this every year. And it’s always great. You know, it’s the first time in two years again, so kind of see how large it gets,” said Jeff Pope, ABATE of Iowa.

When it comes to catching the most candy, the kids have a technique, too. It’s a day that always brings Irish cheer to everyone that packs the parade route.

“I mean, what isn’t it fun about St. Patrick’s Day? Like you get to like celebrate and it’s all green. And like you get to wear all this stuff. And yeah, it’s just, it’s just a time of your life,” said Kash Olson, Dolan Family float.

