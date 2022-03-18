Advertisement

Sioux City man arrested after pursuit ends in crash

Jonathan Chable
Jonathan Chable(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A pursuit ended Thursday night after the fleeing vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in Sioux City.

Court documents state Jonathan Chable, 27, has been charged with eluding, theft and several other traffic-related charges.

A criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County says on March 17, at about 7:45 p.m., Chable was seen driving a blue Toyota Camry with Nebraska license plates. Authorities say that vehicle was reported as stolen.

When an officer saw the vehicle at Gordon Drive and Court Street in Sioux City, they tried to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities say Chable did not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, authorities say Chable reached more than 25 mph over the speed limit. The pursuit eventually ended when the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in the area of 29th Street and Cheyenne Blvd.

Chable reportedly ran on foot after the crash, as a Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy told him to stop. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

There was also a female passenger in the Toyota Camry, that authorities say sustained a broken wrist due to the crash.

