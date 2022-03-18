Sioux City may be getting a new wastewater treatment plant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City may be getting a new Wastewater Treatment Facility in the near future. At a press conference on Friday, City Manager Bob Padmore announced the City’s Replacement Master plan for the new plant.

“Key components of the Master Plan is to look at our existing plant. but even more, crucial is to begin the process of looking at building a new wastewater plant in our community. We are going to ask the consultant to come in take a look at our plan and the likeliness of success longterm and then compare that to building a new wastewater treatment plant,” said Padmore.

In order to get a new plant, the city is hiring a consulting firm to create a Facility Plan. A Facility Plan is required by Iowa DNR as the official document to evaluate and recommend improvements to Sioux City’s wastewater treatment infrastructure. The goal of the Facility plan is to estimate the economic growth of the area and create a strategy that will meet the treatment’s needs and environmental protection for 20 years and beyond.

Estimated costs for the new Wastewater Treatment plant have not been determined, but Padmore estimates it would cost between $150 and $250 million. The city plans to use ARPA funds for the project, and the current plant will still be utilized and any machinery they can move to the new plant the city plans to do so, although leaders at the plant say most machinery needs to be replaced, and it is becoming more difficult to maintain the equipment at the current plant.

