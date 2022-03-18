Univ. of Northern Iowa student sets record running across Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Northern Iowa student who spent his spring break running across the state has set a new record.

Paul Noble began his 278-mile run in Muscatine on Sunday. On Thursday, he crossed the state line into Nebraska, breaking the fastest-known time to complete a run across the state.

Noble clocked his unofficial time at 94-hours and 50 minutes.

His route went mostly along Iowa Highway 92.

He had his family and girlfriend taking the trip with him in a car to provide food and water.

Taylor Ross previously held the record for the route. Ross even joined Noble for part of the run to help him keep his pace.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.