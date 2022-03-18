Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa student sets record running across Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Northern Iowa student who spent his spring break running across the state has set a new record.

Paul Noble began his 278-mile run in Muscatine on Sunday. On Thursday, he crossed the state line into Nebraska, breaking the fastest-known time to complete a run across the state.

Noble clocked his unofficial time at 94-hours and 50 minutes.

His route went mostly along Iowa Highway 92.

He had his family and girlfriend taking the trip with him in a car to provide food and water.

Taylor Ross previously held the record for the route. Ross even joined Noble for part of the run to help him keep his pace.

