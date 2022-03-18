Advertisement

USD preps for NCAA first-round matchup with Ole Miss

By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, TX (KTIV) - With their Summit League championship win last week, the Coyotes women’s basketball team is back in the big dance for the fourth straight year where some things are more similar than we may think.

The distractions of the NCAA Tournament faded away Thursday afternoon for the USD Coyotes, stepping onto the court for one final practice before their face-off against Ole Miss.

“We’re the type of group that when it’s time to have fun, we’re going to have fun. And when it’s time to work hard, we’re going to do just that, and I think we’ve done a really good job of that. Not only in the past, but leading up to this game and this whole season really.” Says Coyotes Guard Chloe Lamb

They’ll face a Rebels squad that’s held opponents to 56 points a game, with a shut-down center in Shakira Austin.

“I think their defense is a defense that can give you some different looks and some different press scenarios. They certainly have the ability to lock individual players down, they have the ability to help early and get back to players. They have the ability to block shots.” Says Head Coach Plitzuweit

This won’t be the first time that Plitzuweit and Ole Miss Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin have coached against one another, when Plitzuweit was the head coach at Northern Kentucky and McPhee-McCuin was at Jacksonville.

“The familiarity piece is great to have. But certainly what we understand is really their level of toughness and competitiveness.” Says Plitzuweit

“It was incredible. Because once they said who we were playing against, immediately there was some sense of peace, because I was familiar with her. I didn’t have to say, ‘Oh, let me see, what’s her style?” Says Coach McPhee-McCuin

USD takes the court against Ole Miss on Friday in Waco, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.on ESPN2

