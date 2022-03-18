Warm weather moves in for the weekend before rain chances next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds continued to be across much of Siouxland today although peeks of sun were developing throughout the afternoon.

We’ll continue the clearing trend tonight and there could be a bit of patchy fog that forms late in the night with lows in the mid 20s.

While Saturday morning could start with some patchy fog in the region, we’ll be clearing things out and with lots of afternoon sunshine highs will surge into the 60s.

Sunday will become windy and warmer again with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will also give us some gusty southerly winds that could go over 30 miles per hour.

Because of those gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity levels, a fire danger will exist so outside burning should not be done in most areas.

Changes arrive starting on Monday as mostly cloudy skies will move back in, and by later in the day we could see some light rain showers begin.

The chances of rain then get better Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday.

As conditions cool Tuesday night, we could see some snow mixing in with the rain and some of that could linger into the first half of Wednesday as well.

