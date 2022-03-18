Advertisement

Yotes move on to NCAA second round for first time in program history

USD takes down #7 Ole Miss
USD takes down #7 Ole Miss(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fourth times the charm for the University of South Dakota as they win their first NCAA tournament game on Friday. The #10 Coyotes met a historically tough #7 Ole Miss team and got the upper hand 75-61. Seniors Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven each dropped 20 points in the first round victory.

It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in four tries. South Dakota has qualified for five Big Dances in 10 seasons of eligibility. The program’s last tournament win came in 2008 when the team was the Division II national runner-up.

The Yotes will take on 2-seeded Baylor on Sunday in Waco where the start time is still to be determined.

