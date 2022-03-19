Advertisement

Dakota Valley moves on to Class A state title game with win over Flandreau

By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dakota Valley’s perfect season lives to see another day as the Panthers defeat Flandreau in the Class A state semifinals 59-47, and reserve a spot in the title game on Saturday night. DV had decent sized lead after the first quarter going up 20-7, but then lost it and played a back-and-forth rest of the game with the Fliers before claiming victory.

“We knew they would be a great team, most of the teams in here are or were tough challenges for us. My mindset was just moving the ball, and our main focus was defense tonight. We knew that they had two studs, and I think we did pretty good on them.” Says Panthers Junior Guard Isaac Bruns

Panthers are heading to the state title game on Saturday where they will play the winner of Sioux Valley and St. Thomas More. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. MT

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-29
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Latest News

KTIV DV Semi's 3-18-22
KTIV DV Semi's 3-18-22
KTIV Dordt 16 3-18-22
KTIV Dordt 16 3-18-22
Dordt heads to Elite-8
Defenders moving on to Elite-8 with win over #1 Campbellsville
USD takes down #7 Ole Miss
Yotes move on to NCAA second round for first time in program history