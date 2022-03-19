Dakota Valley moves on to Class A state title game with win over Flandreau

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dakota Valley’s perfect season lives to see another day as the Panthers defeat Flandreau in the Class A state semifinals 59-47, and reserve a spot in the title game on Saturday night. DV had decent sized lead after the first quarter going up 20-7, but then lost it and played a back-and-forth rest of the game with the Fliers before claiming victory.

“We knew they would be a great team, most of the teams in here are or were tough challenges for us. My mindset was just moving the ball, and our main focus was defense tonight. We knew that they had two studs, and I think we did pretty good on them.” Says Panthers Junior Guard Isaac Bruns

Panthers are heading to the state title game on Saturday where they will play the winner of Sioux Valley and St. Thomas More. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. MT

