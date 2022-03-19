Defenders moving on to Elite-8 with win over #1 Campbellsville

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After two big wins last week in the NAIA opening rounds, Dordt reached the Sweet-16 for the first time in program history where they met and defeated 1-seeded Campbellsville handsomely 78-43. The Defenders opened up the game with a 18-13 lead heading into the second quarter, and from there it was easy to take down the Tigers.

“We had a little struggle and I think really good teams have to go through a struggle and we did in December since then we’ve just been dialed in nonstop and It’s just a real testament to our kids and the leadership we have.” Says Dordt Head Coach Bill Harmsen

Defenders will play the winner of The Masters University in the Elite-8 on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center

