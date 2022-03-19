BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Dakota Dunes, SD

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - A house fire has been reported near 10 antelope place in eastern Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

The fire was first reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews are responding to the fire.

First responders say flames are visible from the roof of the house. They also share that fireworks inside the garage were going off.

This is a developing story. KTIV will update with more information once we receive more information

