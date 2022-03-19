Warm and dry weekend in Siouxland with rain on the horizon for the start of the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a sunny and warm start to our weekend here in Siouxland. All across the region temperatures are soaring into the 50s and 60s. The wind has been light and variable throughout the majority of this afternoon, coming in from the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, will stay quiet and clear with overnight lows staying in the low to mid 30s for many Siouxlanders. A northwest wind will continue moving through the region around 5 mph. After midnight calm conditions will settle in to start our Sunday.

Sunday, we look to warm up even more with temperatures nearing 75 degrees across the viewing area. On top of the warmth however, we will see the wind pick up from the southeast tomorrow afternoon where we could see wind gusts exceed 30 miles per hour. With the dry air, low humidity, and breezy afternoon tomorrow it will become likely for fires to ignite and spread quickly. Be sure to avoid all burning over the weekend. Many Siouxland counties have been placed in a Red Flag Warning for Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

We do have rain chances on the horizon for the work week. To find out how much precipitation we are expected to get be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.

