Why to not start a fire during a burn ban.

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Burn bans are put into effect for one reason: Don’t start a fire because of dangerous conditions.

The Yankton Fire Department responded to a grass fire Friday afternoon west of Yankton, South Dakota. They say it was a controlled burn and was supervised by the landowner.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, they reinforce to not start a controlled fire because of the grass and other conditions are too dry. They say that it is unpredictable to start a fire in poor burning conditions.

