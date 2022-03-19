Advertisement

Why to not start a fire during a burn ban.

The Yankton Fire Department reminds people to not start a fire during Burn Bans
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Burn bans are put into effect for one reason: Don’t start a fire because of dangerous conditions.

The Yankton Fire Department responded to a grass fire Friday afternoon west of Yankton, South Dakota. They say it was a controlled burn and was supervised by the landowner.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, they reinforce to not start a controlled fire because of the grass and other conditions are too dry. They say that it is unpredictable to start a fire in poor burning conditions.

