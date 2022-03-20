Dakota Valley wins Class A title game

RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) - Few teams can say that they were perfect. The 72 Dolphins, a few teams from UCONN in women’s basketball and UCLA in men’s, needless to say the list is awfully short. But, you can add the Dakota Valley boys to that list as they completed a perfect undefeated season with a 82-65 victory over Sioux Valley in the South Dakota Class A title game.

