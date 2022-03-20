Advertisement

Dakota Valley wins Class A title game

Randy Rosenquist drives to the basket in the Panthers state title victory over Sioux Valley
Randy Rosenquist drives to the basket in the Panthers state title victory over Sioux Valley(KTIV)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) - Few teams can say that they were perfect. The 72 Dolphins, a few teams from UCONN in women’s basketball and UCLA in men’s, needless to say the list is awfully short. But, you can add the Dakota Valley boys to that list as they completed a perfect undefeated season with a 82-65 victory over Sioux Valley in the South Dakota Class A title game.

