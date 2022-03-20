Dordt moves on to final four as 5th seed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Coming into the tournament as the 5th seed you’re expected to win a couple games and then fall out in the sweet 16 or the elite 8.

The Dordt Defenders had other plans though. After throttling top seeded Campbellsville in the sweet 16 the defenders set their sights on The Masters University.

In what was a back and forth game for 3 quarters the Defenders started to pull away in the fourth and earn their spot in the final four, where they will take on Southeastern of Florida in the semifinal round. Tipoff is set for 6PM on Monday.

