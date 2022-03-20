Garage fire reported in northeast Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters respond to a garage fire in Sioux City

At around 2 p.m., a fire was reported on 5701 46th St. Sioux City Fire Department arrived at the scene while the Hinton Fire Rescue was there to assist with water supply

According to the Sioux City Fire Department, the fire started in the garage and spread into the grass north of the property. SCFD also said that there was propane tank near the fire.

Firefighters put out the garage fire. Crews are working to stop the grass fire that was started from the garage fire.

According to officials, the garage was affected and the home was not damaged. No injuries were suffered and no one was at home at the time the fire started.

