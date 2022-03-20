Advertisement

Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear visits Sioux City to meet with the community

Governor candidate Deidre DeJear addresses the crowd at her meet and greet event in Sioux City
Governor candidate Deidre DeJear addresses the crowd at her meet and greet event in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “We’ve always been leaders. We feed the world and we fuel this country,” said DeJear

On Saturday afternoon, democratic candidate for Governor of Iowa, Deidre DeJear, hosted a meet and greet event to learn more about the Sioux City community.

She spent time speaking with the different groups of people who came out to meet her, hoping to better understand their main topics of concern.

“Most importantly, when it comes down to belief, you also have to have vision and, you know, an adamant display of effort to ensure that we’re not only looking at the challenges that Iowans are facing, but putting pen to paper to resolve those challenges,” said DeJear.

She wants Iowans to know they are never asking for too much when they voice their concerns and opinions.

“You’re not alone. Government has to do its job to ensure that we’re putting you first and if you missed it today, I want you to know that I’m putting you first as Iowans, because that’s where you deserve to be,” said DeJear.

DeJear spent time with the Sioux City community to find out what they do and don’t like about their community, to know them even better.

She says she plans to focus on issues such as rural development, economic development, voting, education, technology, and accessible and affordable healthcare.

“I want people to know that there is a pathway for us to resolve the challenges that regular everyday Iowans are facing. And when you see the challenges with your education system, we can resolve that we see our teachers leaving, we see our students graduating from high school vowing never to come back. We’ve got to figure out ways to keep people here,” said DeJear.

In the Iowa Governor’s race, DeJear will face Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, from Cedar Rapids, and current Governor Kim Reynolds.

More information about her campaign can be found on her website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire was reported at 10 Antelope Place in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
Firefighters respond to house fire in North Sioux City, SD
Three Nebraskans are dead after a plane crash in Oklahoma.
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say
Jonathan Chable
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

The group of ten senators arrived in Poland to meet with U.S. military leaders and Ukrainian...
U.S Senators, including Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, arrive in Poland
City of Remsen issues boil advisory Saturday
Firefighters respond to house fire in North Sioux City, SD
Sunday, we look to warm up even more with temperatures nearing 75 degrees across the viewing...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Weekend Forecast