Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear visits Sioux City to meet with the community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “We’ve always been leaders. We feed the world and we fuel this country,” said DeJear

On Saturday afternoon, democratic candidate for Governor of Iowa, Deidre DeJear, hosted a meet and greet event to learn more about the Sioux City community.

She spent time speaking with the different groups of people who came out to meet her, hoping to better understand their main topics of concern.

“Most importantly, when it comes down to belief, you also have to have vision and, you know, an adamant display of effort to ensure that we’re not only looking at the challenges that Iowans are facing, but putting pen to paper to resolve those challenges,” said DeJear.

She wants Iowans to know they are never asking for too much when they voice their concerns and opinions.

“You’re not alone. Government has to do its job to ensure that we’re putting you first and if you missed it today, I want you to know that I’m putting you first as Iowans, because that’s where you deserve to be,” said DeJear.

DeJear spent time with the Sioux City community to find out what they do and don’t like about their community, to know them even better.

She says she plans to focus on issues such as rural development, economic development, voting, education, technology, and accessible and affordable healthcare.

“I want people to know that there is a pathway for us to resolve the challenges that regular everyday Iowans are facing. And when you see the challenges with your education system, we can resolve that we see our teachers leaving, we see our students graduating from high school vowing never to come back. We’ve got to figure out ways to keep people here,” said DeJear.

In the Iowa Governor’s race, DeJear will face Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, from Cedar Rapids, and current Governor Kim Reynolds.

More information about her campaign can be found on her website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.