More cloud cover expected tonight with rain on the horizon to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a warm and dry end to our weekend here in Siouxland. This afternoon was perfect to get outdoors, temperatures are into the 70s for most areas of Siouxland with plenty of sunshine overhead. The winds have also picked up this afternoon from the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Due to the low humidity levels, strong winds, and mild temperatures most of central and western Siouxland are in a Red Flag Warning through this evening. People should avoid all burning. These conditions make it favorable for fires to ignite and spread rapidly.

Tonight, temperatures will stay quite mild near 50 degrees. We do look to build more cloud cover in overnight tonight with strong southern winds sticking around overnight where we could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

It looks to be a cloudy start to Monday with showers developing in western Siouxland by early tomorrow afternoon. More showers will continue to move through the area Monday night into Tuesday as well.

Rainfall is likely all throughout the day on Tuesday and could turn into snow showers Tuesday night.

