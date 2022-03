SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs gave it all they had but ultimately fell short to Southeastern of Florida in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA women’s national tournament.

Despite phenomenal efforts from a senior class that has helped bring this program back to prominence. It just wasn’t quite enough as the Flames topped the Mustangs 84-79.

