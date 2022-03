SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight Host David Washburn with Dr. Spenser Morton with Vance Thompson Vision to talk about their work and what they offer to Siouxlanders.

If you’d like to learn more about Vance Thompson Vision, call (539)-625-3941 or visit their website at vancethompsonvision.com

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.