U.S Senators, including Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, arrive in Poland

POLAND (NBC) - Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst arrived in Poland Saturday and urged President Joe Biden to allow for the transfer of MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine.

Ernst was with a bipartisan group of nine other U.S. senators who are in Poland to meet with U.S. military leaders and Ukrainian refugees.

Last weekend, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pleaded with congress that if it was unwilling to impose a no-fly zone over his country, that they should at least send fighter jets.

Ernst and more than 40 other Republican senators have signed a letter urging President Biden to allow Poland to transfer its Soviet-era MiGs to Ukraine. The pentagon has opposed the idea, saying the plan could run a “high risk” of escalating the war.

“I think it’s a consensus right here today that yes President Putin needs to be held accountable. It’s a truly weak man that targets children, elderly, women. Putin is a weak leader. He may be trying to project strength. But he is a weak man when he’s going after weak individuals. We need to hold him accountable for the crimes he is committing in Ukraine,” said Iowa Sen. Ernst

Ersnt says, “This is part of the missile that struck close to the polish border. President Putin and his generals are testing the resolve of the NATO Alliance. So we need to see all of our member nations come together, show strength to show that we are behind the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy and that we are going to enable them to come to victory.”

Ernst continues, “I think that yes, the Ukrainians and I, while I can’t speak for the entire delegation, what I will say, I did leave a letter a week-and-a half ago which encouraged the delivery of MiGs. And I’m hopeful that we as a nation can then backfill the poles with f-16s that we are no longer using. So this is a great cooperative way our nations can work together to ensure the Ukrainians have absolutely what they need to defend their country.”

“Well, this is exactly why we need to provide the Ukrainians with the military equipment that they have requested. They have the absolute will to fight and they are fighting well. The only thing inhibiting them is any additional material that will come in to provide for their defense to push those Russians back. So what we and other partner nations need to do is make sure that we are enabling that activity, making sure that they have the means to defend themselves. And we can do that. We have to expedite what they are requesting, making sure that they have the means to push back for their own free and sovereign country. So we will continue to do that,” answers Ernst.

Senator Ernst thanked Poland for taking in nearly two-million Ukrainian refugees.

