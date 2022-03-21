Around Siouxland: June E. Nylen Cancer Center Rock the Cure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - June E. Nylen Cancer Center is hosting a benefit concert to raise money.

Rock the Cure is held to support the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in their research to find the cure for cancer. It’s a chance to rock out with 80′s music, styles, and dances with The Spazmatics.

June E. Nylen Cancer Center Rock the Cure will be in the Anthem at Hard Rock on April 9th at 8 p.m.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the June E. Nylen Cancer Center website here.

