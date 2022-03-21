Boil advisory issued for Battle Creek, IA

BATTLE CREEK, IA (KTIV) - Battle Creek, Iowa is under a boil advisory until further notice, according to the city.

A fire hydrant break drained the water tower, causing a loss of pressure overnight.

Since bacterial contamination is possible, it is recommended residents do not drink water before boiling it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation, among other tasks, until further notice.

Crews are currently out working on repairing the issue. The city warns there may be air in water piping and water may be discolored. It is recommended to first slowly run water from a faucet without an aerator screen to allow air to escape. Once water is flowing, let it run until it is clear. If water is cloudy throughout the residence and doesn’t clear after several minutes, call City Hall at 712-365-4646.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.