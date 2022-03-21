Advertisement

Breezy but mild Monday before showers move in late

KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/21/22
KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/21/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures are starting off above our average highs for late March.

While we will not be seeing the 70s that we had on Sunday, it will still be mild with most of us in the 60s for highs.

There will be a pretty decent breeze again at 15 to 25 miles per hour, first out of the south then out of the northwest after a front pushes in.

The fire risk will remain high through the day with those winds and the dry conditions still in place.

A few showers become possible as we approach the evening commute with rain becoming likely overnight.

Some snow may mix in late in the night into Tuesday morning, especially in northeast Nebraska.

Rain continues through the day Tuesday and the needed precipitation does not look to stop until late Wednesday.

More on what to expect with that push of moisture through the day on News 4.

