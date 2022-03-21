Advertisement

Battle Creek man accused of shooting another man during fight, charged with attempted murder

Derek Mefferd is charged with attempted murder.
Derek Mefferd is charged with attempted murder.(Ida County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at another man Sunday night.

Derek Mefferd of Battle Creek, Iowa has been charged with attempted murder and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state on March 20, at about 6 p.m., Mefferd fired a handgun multiple times at Darin Fritz.

Investigators allege Mefferd and Fritz were at a Battle Creek residence and fighting over a woman. At one point, Fritz was allegedly beating up Mefferd when the woman pulled Fritz into a hall.

Documents say Mefferd later appeared in the room with a handgun and threatened Fritz. At one point Mefferd fired at least one round into a wall in the upstairs area of the Battle Creek residence.

The fighting eventually started again downstairs, and court documents say Fritz was struck in the lower right leg with a gunshot. Mefferd allegedly fired at least 4 more times into the floor around Fritz.

Documents go on to say Fritz was also struck on the side of his head with the pistol.

Mefferd was eventually taken into custody by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county jail Monday morning with his bond set at $27,000.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

