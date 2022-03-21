Dry conditions in Siouxland start multiple grass fires

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) - With a combination of dry and windy conditions, grass fires have been starting around Siouxland.

Firefighters in Antelope, Knox and Holt County, Nebraska, continue battling grass fires that have been been burning all day Sunday.

The Summerland Advocate-Messenger says a large fire was reported north of Orchard, Nebraska, near Antelope-Holt County line. There’s no word on damage, but the Advocate-Messenger reports evacuation reports were issued because of the fire.

An Antelope County dispatcher says another fire is burning north of Orchard in Knox County.

There are no reports of any injuries, or damage to property.

It was a great team effort to get this fire under control as at least 13 fire departments assisted on the call. Farmers also jumped in to help by turning on pivots and discing the field to help contain the fire.

Just before 8 P-M, firefighters confirmed that the grass fire is now considered contained, but some firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor.

The Yankton Fire Department was called to two separate fires at almost the same time today.

They first responded to a brush fire with buildings involved on 445th Avenue and Highway 50. That fire was caused by a person who was burning, in spite of a burn ban that’s in place.

The Yankton Fire Department reports that some cars were destroyed, and the building received minor damage.

They were also called to the 4300 block of Deer Boulevard for a brush fire. Lesterville Fire was called and took over this call because Yankton firefighters were still taking care of the first fire.

