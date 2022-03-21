Iowa senator says it’s critical the U.S. help facilitate the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Back from her trip to Poland and Germany over the weekend, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) says time is of the essence when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visited NATO Allies, Poland and Germany over the weekend.

She says it was part of a bipartisan delegation to show America’s stance with Ukrainians amid the country’s conflict and to meet with top military leaders.

The trip comes in the wake of the Biden Administration’s decision not to facilitate the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine from Poland.

Stating it may only escalate the situation leading to a potential World War III.

“We have to provide more support for Ukraine to win the war,” said Ernst. “America cannot hold back. I believe the U.S. should help facilitate the transfer of the Polish fighter jets and follow on by quickly back filling Poland with our F-16s.”

Ernst is leading a group of 42-republicans calling on Biden to provide MiG-29 fighter jets.

She has also introduced legislation to allow the Secretary of Defense to expedite the transfer of weapons including aircraft to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Belgium and Poland to meet with NATO allies and Poland’s president this week.

In a statement, the White House says “The President will discuss how the United States and its Allies is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis” because of this war.

President Biden signed a $1.5 trillion spending bill into law earlier this month.

It funds the government through September and includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

