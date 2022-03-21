‘Live arts like this, it’s so important in every community’ - Sioux City Community Theatre reflects on why theatre is important to the community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community Theatre’s history of entertaining the community dates back to 1948.

The Sioux City Community Theatre started its first show of the 74th season back in October.

The most recent production, “The Little Mermaid,” has brought a full house back to the theatre, which is special after surviving COVID closures.

“It’s very emotional for the actors and for the audience, for the public to know that this is here again, and you can come out and enjoy the arts like this, and live arts like this. It’s so important in every community,” said Rick Myers, Director of “The Little Mermaid.”

For Myers, the most rewarding part is seeing his performers come to life to give the audience a unforgettable experience.

“Every night, I sit up there in the booth, and I see these characters come to life. And I’m still, I’m still amazed, I still get goosebumps in certain parts,” said Myers.

The entire crew of 24 performers knows the theatre is unique, because it’s something everyone can enjoy no matter what they might be going through.

“It’s such a great experience to have the local community support something that brings this type of entertainment here that you don’t have to travel out of town. You don’t have to go an hour, two hours, which is still great, but that we have something here local that you can support,” said Kati Brewer, cast member of “The Little Mermaid.”

Myers was emotional thinking about how special it is to see the hard work pay off and watch the audience enjoy the performance.

“The little kids are in the audience, and they’re just having such a fun time, and the fun things that are going on on stage and the funny things, and the characters are coming to life, and you see them having a good time, and they’re laughing and their parents are looking and smiling, and everybody’s happy. That’s all we need,” said Myers.

In spite of everything else going on in the world, theatre offers something for everyone.

The last chance for the community to see “The Little Mermaid” is next weekend, March 24-27. Tickets are available online, or by calling the box office at (712)-233-2788.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.