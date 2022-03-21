One person hospitalized after shooting early Monday morning in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Nebraska Street in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 4:15 a.m. Monday officers were sent to the 1600 block of Nebraska Street for shots fired. When officers got to the scene, a man told them two people, armed with guns, had approached his residence.

When the man confronted these two through an open window, one of the subjects outside allegedly fired a shot and then ran to the front door. The resident then armed himself and when the subject outside shot at him, the resident shot back.

Police say the man outside that had fired the shots fled the area. He later arrived at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized at the time of this release.

Police say the resident and the man hospitalized know each other and this incident was part of an ongoing feud between the men.

The second man that went to the residence also fled the area and has not been located. Police do not know his identity at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time and the names of those involved have not been released.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

