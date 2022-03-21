Advertisement

One person hospitalized after shooting early Monday morning in Sioux City

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Nebraska Street in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 4:15 a.m. Monday officers were sent to the 1600 block of Nebraska Street for shots fired. When officers got to the scene, a man told them two people, armed with guns, had approached his residence.

When the man confronted these two through an open window, one of the subjects outside allegedly fired a shot and then ran to the front door. The resident then armed himself and when the subject outside shot at him, the resident shot back.

Police say the man outside that had fired the shots fled the area. He later arrived at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized at the time of this release.

Police say the resident and the man hospitalized know each other and this incident was part of an ongoing feud between the men.

The second man that went to the residence also fled the area and has not been located. Police do not know his identity at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time and the names of those involved have not been released.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux City Police Department are trying to identify the people involved in the shooting
Sioux City Police report suspected shooting in westside
Firefighters try to put out a grass fire Sunday
Dry conditions in Siouxland start multiple grass fires
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
A garage fire was reported at 46th Street in Sioux City
Garage fire reported in northeast Sioux City
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded

Latest News

File Graphic
Boil advisory issued for Battle Creek, IA
Dog Walk Forecast: Jazzy
Dog Walk Forecast: Jazzy
Sioux City Community Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid"
The Sioux City Police Department are trying to identify the people involved in the shooting
Sioux City Police report suspected shooting in westside