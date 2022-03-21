Advertisement

Sioux City Police report suspected shooting in westside

The Sioux City Police Department are trying to identify the people involved in the shooting
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police are trying to identify people involved in a shooting, on the city’s west side.

Police say, shortly after five p.m., officers got a report of a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of West 6th and Sioux Streets.

Officers determined one of the vehicles, a Chrysler 300-M, had been traveling on West 6th when a tan SUV passed. Police say the SUV turned around, got behind the Chrysler, and fired several shots.

No one was struck by gun fire, but the 18-year-old driver of the Chrysler suffered a minor injury from an unknown cause while fleeing the SUV. Police don’t believe this was a random event.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Sioux City Police Department, at (712) 279-6440, or the Crime Stoppers tipline at (712) 258-TIPS.

