South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen(Grant County Sherrif's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
(Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota sheriff is facing charges after authorities say he was arrested while driving drunk over the weekend.

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen was arrested Friday, Watertown Radio reports.

Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says one of his deputies made the arrest just after 11 p.m. on South Dakota Highway 20, one mile east of South Shore near Round Lake.

Howell says the deputy noticed a private vehicle driving erratically, swerving and driving in and out of its lane of traffic.

Owen was arrested at the scene for First Offense DUI and making unsafe lane changes. He was booked into the Codington County Detention Center, and later released on a personal recognizance bond.

The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association web page says Owen has been sheriff of Grant County since January 2011. Prior to becoming sheriff, he had 10 years of law enforcement experience with the sheriff’s office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

