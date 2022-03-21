South Sioux City high school and middle school evacuate after potential bomb threat

UPDATE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - School officials in South Sioux City say an evacuation issued Monday was due to a bomb threat passed along to the district from a local law enforcement agency.

Students evacuated around 12:50 p.m. and officers are still sweeping both the middle school and high school for threats.

About 2,000 students were evacuated.

Officials say all the staff and students are safe, and that the evacuation was due to an abundance of caution.

PREVIOUS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Students at the high school and middle school in South Sioux City evacuated Monday after a potential threat was reported.

Officials tell KTIV all staff and students are safe at this time and that the evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution. Students will be dismissed on time.

This is what the scene looks like from @ktivnews' vantage point just across the street from the high school. pic.twitter.com/AqeoiZPpWn — Matt Hoffmann (@HoffmannKTIV) March 21, 2022

On the South Sioux City Community School District’s Facebook page, officials posted the following:

“At approximately 12:50 p.m., today, the South Sioux City High School and Middle Schools evacuated due to a potential threat. The district is following established protocols and working with local law enforcement to investigate the validity of the threat. All students and staff are safe. We will post an update shortly.”

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.