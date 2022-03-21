Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland into Tuesday morning

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northeast Nebraska Tuesday from 1 am until midnight**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front has been moving through Siouxland to start off the workweek with temperatures cooling and clouds moving in overhead.

A storm system continues to move in tonight and that will lead to good chances of rain developing throughout the region in addition to snow mixing in with that rain, especially in western Siouxland as lows will dip into the low to mid 30s.

The wind will also be coming up during the night as well with a north wind eventually gusting over 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday morning will bring a rain and snow mixture to much of the KTIV viewing area.

Then as conditions warm into the low 40s by the afternoon, we’ll mainly be left with some rain still falling and it will still be windy with winds potentially gusting to 40 miles per hour.

That Tuesday morning snow will be heaviest in northeast Nebraska where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tuesday from 1 am until noon.

Snowfall amounts could be in the 1 to 3 inch range for the advisory area although it will likely be a slushy kind of accumulation.

Some of the heaviest precipitation will move out later Tuesday but we’ll still have a chance of some light rain and snow into Tuesday night and then Wednesday as well with highs on Wednesday in the low 40s and it will still be windy.

Precipitation will then be coming to an end by Wednesday night and the sun will return by Thursday with highs rebound to about 50 degrees.

Will conditions then be warming back up?

I’ll have more about our ever-changing forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.