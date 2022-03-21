Advertisement

Woman rescued, man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska have rescued a woman, and arrested a Newman Grove man, following a pursuit through two counties.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Brandon Korth, 42, is charged with false imprisonment and flight to avoid arrest.

Brandon Korth
Brandon Korth(Antelope County Jail)

The incident started early Saturday morning when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call for a possible domestic incident inside a moving vehicle. Deputies determined the call came from a woman who they say was being held inside the vehicle against her.

A deputy located the vehicle near Newman Grove, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop. An NSP trooper successfully stopped the vehicle about three miles later. The short pursuit had speeds of around 30 mph.

The NSP says they were able to safely remove the female passenger from the vehicle and take Korth into custody.

