Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight Culver’s Day of Giving Fundraiser

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Midwest Honor Flight is teaming up with Culver’s to raise funds.

Midwest Honor Flight Culver’s Day of Giving is a chance to donate to the organization. Midwest Honor Flight specializes in sending U.S. Veterans from northwest Iowa, South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota to Washington D.C. to see memorials dedicating their service.

The Culver’s Day of Giving Fundraiser will be all day on March 29th at the Hamilton Boulevard Culver’s location in Sioux City.

If you need more information, you can visit their Facebook page here, or visit their website here.

