Current BCU president accepts Grand View University position

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The president of Briar Cliff University will leave that institution at the end of June to become the president of Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dr. Rachelle Keck will become Grand View’s 14th president in July. Keck has served as Briar Cliff’s president since July of 2018. Keck was one of four finalists for the Grand View job.

The chair of Grand View’s Board of Trustees called Keck a “proven leader with a collaborative, entrepreneurial and transparent leadership style that will serve Grand View well.” Keck replaces Grand View President Kent Henning, who will retire at the end of June after 22 years at Grand View.

Briar Cliff University is now preparing to search for its next president. The university will appoint an interim president by July 1st.

Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees will initiate a nationwide search for its next president in the fall of 2022.

The board plans to appoint a new president -- the 12th in Briar Cliff’s history -- to start in summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.