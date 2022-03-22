Advertisement

Dordt heads to first NAIA title game with win over Southeastern

Defenders move on to NAIA Championship
Defenders move on to NAIA Championship(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Cinderalla team of the NAIA will still be dancing after Dordt defeated the overall number one-seeded Southeastern in the final four 53-52 on Monday night at the Tyson Events Center. Defenders opened the game on an 8-2 run that quickly got shortened to a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.

A back and forth game from there continued into a one possession game late in the fourth quarter. Southeastern’s Raegan Linster hit game-tying dagger with 30 seconds left in the fourth to make things knotted up 52-52. With under 10 seconds to go in the fourth, Dordt Junior Guard Bailey Beckman attacked the rim through two defenders, and would head to the line with three seconds left to put the final exclamation mark on the game for the Defenders.

“I mean it shows everything, we put up a fight. We weren’t going to let the number one seed push us around, battle us. If they we’re gonna win, they were gonna have to really push hard to win that game.” Says Defenders Junior Guard Bailey Beckman

“Our practices are designed to put them in tough situations. So for our kids to stay resilient, to stay positive, and to make enough plays to win a game like this, I’m just really proud of them, really humbled by them.” Says Dordt Head Coach Bill Harmsen

Dordt takes on the winner of Thomas More and Central Methodist on Tuesday at 7 pm at the Tyson Events Center.

