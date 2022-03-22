Driver killed in Lincoln County, SD crash identified

LENNOX, S.D. – Authorities have identified the driver who died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of Lennox.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Nicoli Wrage, of Marion, South Dakota, died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Toyota Camry was eastbound on 275th Street when it collided at an intersection with a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, that was southbound on 466th Avenue. Both vehicles went off the roadway into a field.

Wrage, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old male driver of the pickup, identified as Jordan Javers of Sioux Falls, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.