East Sac County School teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Stefanie Kelsey
Stefanie Kelsey(Sac County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenage student has pleaded not guilty to her charges.

According to the court documents, Stefanie Regine Kelsey, 34, is facing three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. She entered a not guilty plea against all three on March 22.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Kelsey, who was a teacher at East Sac County High School in Lake View, had been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student. Authorities allege the relationship started sometime after the school year started.

Authorities say they were notified on March 10, 2022, by a concerned parent after hearing rumors about the relationship. After Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure talked to the parent, an investigation was opened.

Following the investigation, Kelsey was charged and booked into the Sac County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Kelsey posted bond and was released from jail.

After the arrest, the East Sac County Community School Board held a special meeting. The board voted to terminate Kelsey’s contract on May 27. Superintendent Jeff Kruse said Kelsey will not be offered another contract with the district.

The board also voted to place Kelsey on paid administrative leave.

