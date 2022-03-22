Advertisement

Excess animal permits reinstated in Sioux City - neighbor’s permission required

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Do you have more than two dogs or cats in Sioux City? If so, you now need an excess animal permit from city hall.

The city government had suspended the excess animal permit because of COVID-19, but it’s been restarted this month.

So what’s the process if you’d like one of these excess animal permits? Well, you first come down to city hall, fill out this application, and then the community development department will draw a map around your house and tell you how many neighbors you have to contact.

“We probably, I’m guessing excess annual permit wise we probably see 25 to 30 a year something like that,” said Chris Wall, vice president of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center.

Even if you don’t have excess animals, all dogs and cats still need a license, but the basic license doesn’t require a neighborhood petition.

Wall says the city often finds out about homes with excess animals because a pet owner will purchase several basic licenses, triggering an excess animal permit application.

If you don’t have the correct license, the city will issue you a citation but you have two weeks to come back into compliance.

“So ultimately, it’s a post-dated citation, dated for two weeks in advance, come back and see us within two weeks with a current rabies vaccination... and the ticket goes away,” said Wall.

If one neighbor within a 100-foot radius of your home objects to your excess animal permit, that’s okay. But more than one triggers a city hearing.

