Firefighters remind Siouxlanders to remain fire vigilant even with rainy weather

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds people to stay vigilant for fires even with rainy conditions
Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds people to stay vigilant for fires even with rainy conditions(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday’s rain provided some relief to our local fire departments, but they’re not relaxing just yet because fires are still a possibility.

Siouxland fire departments remind everyone that the rain is only temporary, and dry conditions can come back quickly once the rain is done.

They also remind everyone to be careful of windy conditions, which could still cause embers to spread.

It can be easy to let your guard down during these rainy conditions, but firefighters say fire can still happen in any condition.

“You know, just because it rains today doesn’t mean tomorrow can’t be a dry day. You know, if you burn, stuff can still catch fire and burn up. But you know, just be cognizant of when your burning, what you’re burning and stuff like that. Be cognizant of the wind and things like that as well too,” said Tanner Wilson, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

