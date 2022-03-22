A little more light rain and snow possible into Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of rain and snow falling throughout Siouxland as temperatures were in the 30s for much of the day.

The intensity of the rain and snow will decrease tonight but we still could see a light mix in the region, especially in eastern Siouxland, as lows head down to around 30.

With temperatures going a little below the freezing point, just watch for the possibility of wet roads or sidewalks trying to ice up a bit.

This big storm system will continue to the east tomorrow but wrap around light rain and snow showers could still be a possibility with highs near 40 and it will continue to be windy with a north wind gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times.

This mix of precipitation should come to an end by early tomorrow night but with mostly cloudy skies lows don’t get overly cold as we bottom out around 30 degrees.

We should start to see a little sunshine again by Thursday and temperatures will start to warm back up a little bit anyway with highs in the upper 40s.

More warming comes our way by Friday with high sin the low 50s as skies will be partly cloudy.

Will conditions continue to warm back up heading into the weekend?

I’ll have more about our ever-changing forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.