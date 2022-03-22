Advertisement

No serious injuries reported after school bus versus pickup accident in Ireton

No major injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
No major injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRETON, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus that occurred on 420th Street, six miles northwest of Ireton, on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Robert Van Gelder, 74, of Alton, was driving a school bus for Unity Christian High School westbound on 420th Street. Taylor Schmidt, 16, of Hawarden, was driving a pickup eastbound on 420th Street. Van Gelder crossed the center of the roadway and struck the pickup, lost control of the bus, entered the south ditch, and came to rest on its side in a field. Schmidt lost control of the Ford and also entered the south ditch, resting on its side.

One 17-year-old passenger was on the bus at the time. They reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention. Schmidt and two passengers in the pickup were all transported by the Ireton Ambulance to Hawarden Regional Health for treatment of minor injuries.

