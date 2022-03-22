Advertisement

Noem signs bill banning ‘divisive’ university race trainings

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill she has promoted as a rejection of so-called critical race theory, even though the legislation is limited in scope.

The law bans the state’s public universities from using training and orientation material that compels people to feel “discomfort” based on their race.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this month.

Noem has repeatedly criticized critical race theory, an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. The initiative signed Monday does not prohibit professors in higher education from teaching such concepts in academic instruction.

It was one of a dozen education bills signed by Noem on Monday. She has inked 192 bills total into law and vetoed one this session.

