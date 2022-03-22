Advertisement

Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers with the Ida County Sheriff's Office could be seen at a Battle Creek...
Battle Creek man accused of shooting another man during fight, charged with attempted murder
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Police officers could be seen at the high school and middle school in South Sioux City as...
South Sioux City high school and middle school evacuate after potential bomb threat
One person ended up in the hospital Monday morning after two groups fired gunshots at each other.
One person hospitalized after shooting early Monday morning in Sioux City
The Sioux City Police Department are trying to identify the people involved in the shooting
Sioux City police report suspected shooting in westside

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
Sanborn has just one EMT left
Sanborn has just one EMT left
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Noem signs bill banning ‘divisive’ university race trainings
East Sac County School teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges