Rogers’ child porn trial pushed to May as prosecution, defense work on plea

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The trial of a former South Sioux City, Nebraska, high school assistant coach has been delayed so both sides can work on a plea in the case.

Last week, the judge in Nathan Rogers’ federal trial approved a defense motion to continue the trial from March 28th to May 2nd because both parties are engaged in plea discussions.

In their motion, Rogers’ defense attorneys indicate the case won’t go to trial because both sides are working on a resolution to the case.

Back in October Rogers pleaded not guilty to one count of producing child pornography, and one count of receiving child pornography. Rogers was arrested in March of 2021 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in December of 2020.

