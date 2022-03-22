Advertisement

Rogers’ child porn trial pushed to May as prosecution, defense work on plea

Court records show Nathan Rogers’ trial, which was set to start Monday in U.S. District Court...
Court records show Nathan Rogers’ trial, which was set to start Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha, has been moved to January 31st, 2022.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The trial of a former South Sioux City, Nebraska, high school assistant coach has been delayed so both sides can work on a plea in the case.

Last week, the judge in Nathan Rogers’ federal trial approved a defense motion to continue the trial from March 28th to May 2nd because both parties are engaged in plea discussions.

In their motion, Rogers’ defense attorneys indicate the case won’t go to trial because both sides are working on a resolution to the case.

Back in October Rogers pleaded not guilty to one count of producing child pornography, and one count of receiving child pornography. Rogers was arrested in March of 2021 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in December of 2020.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers with the Ida County Sheriff's Office could be seen at a Battle Creek...
Battle Creek man accused of shooting another man during fight, charged with attempted murder
Police officers could be seen at the high school and middle school in South Sioux City as...
South Sioux City high school and middle school evacuate after potential bomb threat
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
The Sioux City Police Department are trying to identify the people involved in the shooting
Sioux City police report suspected shooting in westside
One person ended up in the hospital Monday morning after two groups fired gunshots at each other.
One person hospitalized after shooting early Monday morning in Sioux City

Latest News

Battle Creek Shooting
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland into Tuesday morning
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland into Tuesday morning
Sen. Joni Ernst leads GOP call for Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Iowa senator says it’s critical the U.S. help facilitate the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine
Boil advisory issued for Battle Creek, IA