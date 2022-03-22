Advertisement

School districts and education agencies in northwest Iowa getting over $340,000 for computer science education

(WLBT)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state’s department of education is awarding over $500,000 to school districts across Iowa to help prepare K-12 teachers to teach computer science. And about $340,000 is being provided to the Siouxland area.

According to a release from the governor’s office, this money comes through the “Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund,” which works to expand computer science instruction across Iowa at K-12 schools. The fund was established in 2017 to help pay for teacher professional development related to computer science education. In 2020, Iowa passed a new law requiring K-12 to offer computer science education to all students, starting with high schools in 2022-23.

“Computer science is a basic skillset necessary for student success and an added advantage for recruitment in high-demand careers in the rapidly-changing, technology-driven workplace,” said Gov. Reynolds (R-IA). “These awards equip more educators with the tools and resources needed to prepare K-12 students in computer science, giving them hands-on experience and building their knowledge base to help attain high-quality computer science jobs once they graduate.”

In Siouxland, four community school districts and two area education agencies are being awarded funds.

RecipientAward
Kingsley-Pierson CSD$20,500
Newell-Fonda CSD$5,100
Sheldon CSD$7,580
Woodbury Central CSD$20,400
Northwest AEA$218,100
Prairie Lakes AEA$69,800

Both Prairie Lakes and Northwest are education agencies that provide school improvement services for students, teachers, administrators, and early childhood services.

According to their website, Prairie Lakes serves 30,000 students in 38 public school districts and 11 nonpublic schools in a 14-county area in north-central Iowa. Northwest’s website says they serve 45,000 students in a 10-county area in the northwestern part of the state.

