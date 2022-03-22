Sioux City police on scams - ‘Any time a caller says you need to send money or wire money, you’re probably dealing with a scam’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the past week, the Sioux City Police Department has reported two potential phone scams. During one of them, the caller impersonated a police officer.

It’s no coincidence why scammers often impersonate law enforcement or other authority figures. It can be difficult to tell what’s real and what isn’t over the phone.

“These scammers do prey upon fear and anxiety with folks,” said Andrew Dutler, an SCPD police officer. “And when you hear from the police, sometimes that will invoke a little bit of that anxiety.”

Dutler shared some things to look out for when you’re worried you might be the victim of a phone scam. One big red flag is any request for a money transfer.

“Any time a caller says you need to send money or wire money, you’re probably dealing with a scam there and you need to hang up the phone,” said Dutler. “And the same is true with text messages. If you receive text messages from phone numbers you don’t recognize, at no point should you respond to those or click links in those text messages.”

Another telltale sign of a scam is a call from an automated line.

“If we’re looking to follow up with you in regards to a case, or we’re looking for information, we will call you in person or maybe come visit you in person and let you know what our business is with you,” said Dutler. “Whereas if you get a voicemail or something that’s prerecorded, that is not going to be the Sioux City Police Department, that is not going to be the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.”

Dutler also had an important tip for anyone who wants to minimize their chance of getting scammed.

“If you do business with folks that you know and trust in person, you minimize the threat of becoming a victim of a scam by up to 99%,” said Dutler.

While the potential threat of a scam can be frightening, these tips should help you identify and avoid any fishy texts or phone calls.

