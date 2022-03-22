Advertisement

Soggy and windy Tuesday with some snow during the morning hours

KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/22/22
KTIV AM FutureTrack 3/22/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT
**Winter Weather Advisory for much of northeast Nebraska until 1 PM Tuesday**

**Wind Advisory for Antelope, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties from 7 AM to 7 PM Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A nice, soaking rain has fallen through the night and it continues this morning.

Expect a pretty soggy day with rain expected to continue into the evening hours for most of us.

This is exactly the sort of day we have needed for months to combat the drought conditions!

There will be a change to some snow during the morning hours with a couple of inches of slushy accumulation possible in northeast Nebraska.

The combination of blustery winds and the falling snow could cause some travel problems in those areas.

It will be rather raw with the wind and rain continuing through the day and temperatures topping out in the low 40s.

Wet weather looks to stick around into our Wednesday.

More on what to expect through that time frame through the day on News 4.

