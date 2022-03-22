Advertisement

Stanton County Sheriff disables fleeing vehicle with gunshot, man taken into custody

According to a release from the sheriff's office, a man was arrested in Stanton County after...
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after trying to flee authorities and ending up in a struggle with law enforcement officers, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says at about 11:30 a.m. they were notified of a suspicious vehicle north of Leigh off of U.S. Highway 57. When authorities located the vehicle, they found a lone man who reportedly had illegal drugs and contraband in his possession.

Authorities say the man, Jeffrey Olsufka, 37, of Wayne, Nebraska, was removed from the vehicle but refused to cooperate with the lone law enforcement officer. At one point, Olsufka got back into the vehicle and reached into the backseat for something. According to authorities, Olsufka refused commands to exit and show his hands, before putting the car in gear in an attempt to drive off.

When the vehicle started moving, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger disabled it by firing a gunshot at the left tire. The sheriff’s office says this was done to “prevent a vehicle pursuit of an obviously impaired person.”

Olsufka was again removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground. He then reportedly resisted arrest and began to flee on foot. He was subdued shortly after.

Olsufka was eventually taken to the county jail to be booked. He’s charged with driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, resisting arrest and several other drug-related offenses. At the time of this incident, authorities say Olsufka was out on bond in both Stanton and Wayne Counties on drug charges.

